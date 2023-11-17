The Girishganj Police in Karimganj successfully rescued seven cows from the clutches of cattle smugglers operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The rescue operation led to the apprehension of two individuals involved in the illicit trade. The Girishganj Watch Post, under the guidance of Incharge Nishikant Dey, acted on a confidential tip-off that ultimately resulted in the prevention of cross-border cattle smuggling.

The operation unfolded in the West Sedulbhag area, a notorious hotspot for such activities. Acting on the inputs, the police managed to intercept the smugglers, identified as Jamir Ali and Saidul Hussain, who were in the process of transporting the cows illegally across the border. The authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals.

This success comes on the heels of heightened vigilance along the border to curb illegal activities, including cattle smuggling. The Indo-Bangladesh border has often been targeted by smugglers looking to exploit the porous nature of the region.

In a similar incident on November 16, the Rupahihat Police Station in Nagaon successfully recovered 11 stolen cattle, further tightening the noose on criminal activities in the region. The police team from Rupahihat PS not only rescued the stolen cattle but also seized the carrying vehicle used in the smuggling operation. The accused involved in this case has been taken into custody for further legal action.