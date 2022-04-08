Karimganj police confiscated massive quantities of narcotic substances during an anti-drug operation on Thursday in Ishancherra, Karimganj district, Assam.

The operation, which took place Friday night in Ramkrishna Nagar in Karimganj, recovered massive amounts of heroin. Police also apprehended four smugglers.

The drugs were discovered hidden beneath the body sections of a Tata Sumo vehicle. In overseas markets, the enormous cargo weighing 2.275 kilos contained 175 soap packs of heroin valued around Rs 18 crores.

In the meantime, one of the arrested smugglers was shot while attempting to escape.

Two of them have been identified as Hussain Ahmed Khan and Manirul Haque, infamous drug lords. The identities of the other two are yet to be established.

The consignment was coming from Aizawl in Mizoram, the Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed in a tweet.

He wrote, “Assam Police continues to cause huge losses to the drug cartels, every single day! Yesterday was no different. Heroin worth at least Rs.18 Crores (2.275 KG) was seized by @karimganjpolice from RK Nagar PS.”

“The drug consignment was coming from Aizwal, carefully hidden in 4 secret chambers in a Tata Sumo. The vehicle along with 4 suspected paddlers have been detained so far,” he added.