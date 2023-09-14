The Karimganj police have successfully seized 40,000 YABA tablets and apprehended two individuals in connection with a major anti-narcotics operation.

The operation was initiated by the Karimganj police after receiving credible information. A vehicle traveling from a neighboring state was intercepted at Kandigram, Badarpur. The search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 40,000 YABA tablets. Additionally, two suspects have been arrested in connection with this significant drug haul.

This successful operation comes on the heels of a recent interception by the Karimganj Police on September 3, when they halted a tanker entering Assam from a neighboring state at the Churaibari checkpost. Acting on reliable information, the police uncovered a massive stash of 1,420 kilograms of Ganja concealed within the vehicle's tank in Karimganj district. One individual was apprehended in connection with this case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his admiration for the Assam Police's relentless efforts in combating drug trafficking. He lauded their dedication and commitment on the microblogging site, stating, "Great job @assampolice."