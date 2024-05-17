In a crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Karimganj police intercepted a container truck at the Chudaibari checkpoint, near the Assam-Tripura border, seizing a staggering quantity of banned cough syrup. The banned cough syrup is valued crores of rupees in the international market.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a thorough search of the truck bearing registration number NL/01/AC/0700, which was en route from Delhi to Tripura. Hidden within the cargo, meticulously concealed in 16 cartons, police discovered a cache of 1,600 bottles of banned cough syrup, identified as 'Phensedyl'.

The detained individual, identified as Jayanta Dev, is believed to be the mastermind behind the illicit operation. Sources suggest that Dev hails from Tripura, heightening suspicions of a larger smuggling network operating across state borders.

Earlier, the Karimganj Police intercepted a truck in Karimganj district, seizing 1.2 kilograms of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 10 crore. The operation, conducted based on intelligence inputs, underscores law enforcement's continued efforts to stem the flow of illegal drugs in the region.Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, revealed that a police team, acting on secret information, established a checkpoint at the Dharmanagar Basti area under the Badarpur police station. The interception occurred as the truck, originating from Aizawl in Mizoram, passed through the area.

"During checking, our police team recovered 110 soap cases of heroin weighing about 1.2 kg from the front seat of the truck," stated SP Partha Protim Das. Additionally, the police apprehended one individual, identified as Siabuddin, in connection with the seizure. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.This recent bust follows a similar operation earlier this month in Cachar district, where Assam Police seized 1.2 kg of heroin valued at Rs 7 crore.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar District, disclosed that the narcotics were seized in two separate operations conducted in the Dholai and Silchar areas."In the first operation, a team of Cachar district police recovered 55 soap cases containing heroin in the Dholai area based on intelligence input," explained SP Numal Mahatta. "Subsequently, in the second operation in Silchar, police confiscated 45 soap cases containing heroin."