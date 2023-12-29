In a significant operation led by Karimganj Superintendent of Police, Partha Pratim Das, drugs worth Rs 5 crore were seized, leading to the arrest of two smugglers from outside the state. The crackdown took place following a tip-off received by Superintendent Das, resulting in the detention of a girl named Sumitra Das and a youth named Shafiqul Islam at New Karimganj station.

Upon inspection, police discovered 50 packets of Yaba tablets and 15 packets of heroin concealed on the persons of Sofiqul and Sumitra. The investigation revealed that the duo intended to transport the illicit substances from Mizoram to Agartala in Tripura.

Simultaneously, another operation unfolded at Chudaibari on the Assam-Tripura border, where 18,000 bottles of ESKUF cough syrup were seized from a truck arriving from Guwahati. Despite the successful interception of the contraband, the driver managed to evade capture. The estimated value of the confiscated cough syrup is approximately Rs 3 crore.

Superintendent Partha Pratim Das stated the importance of collaborative efforts in curbing the drug trade, stating, "We are committed to eradicating the menace of narcotics from our region."