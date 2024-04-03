In a successful crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Karimganj police have seized 601.83 grams of heroin concealed within 50 soap boxes from a vehicle.

The vehicle, originating from an adjacent state, was intercepted based on specific inputs.

One individual has been detained in relation to this incident.



Also Read: Assam: 8.25kg of suspected Morphine seized at Guwahati railway station, 3 arrested

Earlier on April 2, Guwahati railway police seized 8.25 kg of suspected Morphine at Guwahati Railway Station.

Three persons were arrested in this regard and the banned narcotics were seized from the accused persons.

Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated against the arrested persons.