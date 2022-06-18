The Karimganj Police has seized 1003 kg of ganja from two dumper trucks along the Assam-Tripura border.

According to the police, both the dumper trucks were coming from Tripura.

"The police squad had stopped two dumper trucks coming from Tripura in the Churaibari region along the Assam-Tripura border," said Niranjan Das, I/C of the Churaibari police watch post.

"We discovered a secret compartment within one dumper truck while checking. The driver of the second dumper truck bolted from the scene as we approached to inspect it. One truck contained 763 ganja packets, which we were able to collect. From both vehicles, we recovered a total of 1003 kg of ganja "Mr. Das expressed his thoughts.

Police have also apprehended one truck driver identified as Liton Sarkar.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Talking to twitter Himanta Biswa Sarma said,“In a massive catch, @karimganjpolice has recovered 1003 kgs Ganja welded inside the body of two dumpers coming from a neighbouring state. One accused has been arrested during the operation. Remarkable job @assampolice, Keep it up!.”