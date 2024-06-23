Commissioner Mridul Yadav has issued a directive today ordering the closure of all schools in Karimganj district for an additional two days due to the ongoing flood situation. This decision, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of students, will affect educational institutions, both government and private, on June 24 and 25, 2024.

The order, issued under Section 30(2)(v) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, comes as the flood scenario in various parts of the district remains critical. Scheduled examinations will proceed as planned during the closure period.

According to the directive, classes are scheduled to resume on June 26, 2024, pending improvement in the flood situation.

Commissioner Yadav stated the temporary closure is a precautionary measure and urged all educational stakeholders to adhere to safety protocols during this challenging time.