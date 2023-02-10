A 4-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister from the Karimganj district of Assam were found dead in a house in Chennai.

As per reports, their mother was found lying in a pool of blood after being allegedly stabbed, while the bodies of two siblings were found inside a locked room.

The reports further claimed that the father of the deceased children, identified as Dhuvarkar Bhar, was in Chennai with his family for a job.

As per reports, police are suspecting the involvement of Dwarika's friend Guddu Sahni from Bihar in the horrific killing.

In December last year, a 26-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly killing his roommate after an altercation broke out between them in Southwest Delhi.

As per police, the accused -- identified as Binay Lama, a resident of the Tinsukia district of Assam -- was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

On December 12, one Resham Kumar (22) was declared as brought dead by the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital. During enquiry, it was revealed that abrasion wounds were there on his face and neck.

The police further said that the most-mortem revealed the cause of the death as ''asphyxia consequent upon manual throttling and smothering.

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