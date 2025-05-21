All anti-poaching camps and commando action groups were activated this morning in the Agaratoli Range of Assam's Kaziranga National Park following inputs about the movement of armed poachers in the area.

A coordinated operation was launched to comb the park and cordon off all exit routes.

At around 12:45 pm, an armed suspect was neutralised in a standoff near the Duramari Anti-Poaching Camp (APC).

Search and combing operations are currently underway to trace and apprehend the suspect’s accomplices.

Police and civil magistrate teams are working in close coordination with the DFO, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (EAWL) and team, in line with standard procedures.

Items recovered from the spot include: 1 suspected .303 rifle, a handbag and an axe.