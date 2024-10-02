Kaziranga has become the first National Park and Tiger Reserve in India to implement the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating Index for resorts and homestays.

This initiative is in collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The Swachhata Green Leaf Rating Index promotes sustainability in solid and liquid waste management.

It also supports eco-friendly tourism practices, playing a crucial role in preserving Kaziranga’s rich biodiversity and enhancing the overall visitor experience.



Also Read: Assam anticipates surge in tourist footfall for 2024-25 season

Assam is poised to experience a notable increase in tourist footfall in the upcoming 2024-25 season, according to Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. The minister's announcement coincided with the inauguration of the Manas National Park for this year’s tourist season, celebrating World Tourism Day.

“With its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, we expect a significant surge in tourists this season. This will not only enhance eco-tourism but also contribute positively to the local economy,” Baruah stated on social media platform X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed this optimism, revealing that nearly one crore tourists visited Assam during the 2023-24 fiscal year. “Assam is a land of natural beauty, spirituality, and endless opportunities. In 2023-2024, we welcomed around one crore tourists,” he highlighted, inviting travelers to explore the charm of “#AwesomeAssam” during the festive season.