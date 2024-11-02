In a promising start to the 2024 tourist season, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has reported a collection of approximately ₹65 lakh in revenue during October, its first month open to visitors. This figure highlights the park's enduring appeal among nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers alike.

According to KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh, the park welcomed nearly 29,000 visitors in October, marking a strong comeback after its annual closure during the monsoon season. Specifically, of the 28,980 tourists recorded, a substantial 28,401 were domestic travelers, while 579 came from abroad.

The total revenue generated from these visitors amounted to ₹65,37,515, underscoring the financial significance of eco-tourism in the region. Jeep safaris were made available to tourists starting October 1, with elephant safaris being introduced earlier this month, enhancing the visitor experience.

Last year, the park experienced record-breaking attendance, with 3,27,493 tourists, including 13,919 international visitors, generating revenue of ₹8,81,84,161—the highest since the park's establishment. However, the park's accessibility is often challenged by the monsoon rains, which necessitate its closure from May to September each year.

In addition to seasonal closures, Kaziranga faced severe flooding earlier this year, resulting in the loss of nearly 200 animals. Despite these setbacks, the park's management remains optimistic about its recovery and the continuation of its tourism success.

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