Assam's natural beauty continues to surprise and enchant, as Kaziranga National Park found a new variety of snakes, called the Salazar Pit Viper. The state's Chief Minister shared news of an extraordinary discovery at Kaziranga National Park.

The Salazar Pit Viper, named for its enchanting green hue and adorned with a distinctive red-orange stripe on its head, has captivated wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike. Known for its secretive nature and stunning appearance, the snake's discovery underscores the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga and the Northeast region.

"Guess what, kids? 🐍 Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake! Meet the super cool Salazar Pit Viper: it's green like magic and has a funky red-orange stripe on its head. Isn't nature awesome? 🌿✨," the Chief Minister exclaimed in his post.

The Salazar Pit Viper's discovery has sparked excitement among researchers and visitors to Kaziranga, highlighting the park's status as a sanctuary for rare and endangered species. As efforts to protect and preserve Kaziranga's diverse ecosystem continue amidst flood, the revelation of this mystical serpent reminds of the region's unique natural heritage.