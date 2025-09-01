Assam: Kaziranga highlights community role in protecting primates

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve marked International Primate Day on September 1 with a community-driven conservation initiative, underlining the importance of local participation in protecting endangered primates.

The event, held at Rhinoland Park in the Burapahar Range, was organised in partnership with the NGO Aaranyak and brought together students, villagers, and Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) from across the park’s landscape. Around 40 students from Kaliabor College and Jakhalabandha Higher Secondary School joined community members from Amgurichang, Amguri Bagan, Panbari, Diffaloo Pathar, Borbheta, and Rangaloo to take part in awareness activities.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said the involvement of local EDCs highlighted how grassroots participation is shaping primate conservation in Assam. “Community ownership is vital for habitat protection and for reducing threats to primates,” she noted.

The programme included a guided walk to observe primate habitats, a live session on their ecological role, and a demonstration of canopy bridge installation using jute ropes—an innovation aimed at reducing roadkill by enabling primates to cross highways safely.

Dr Dilip Chetry, Director of the Primate Research and Conservation Division at Aaranyak, led an interactive session on the ecological importance of primates and the conservation challenges facing Assam.

Observed globally on September 1, International Primate Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the survival of primate species. This year’s event in Kaziranga placed a strong emphasis on connecting conservation science with community-led solutions.