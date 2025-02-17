Assam's Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will represent India at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and the APA Executive Council meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Assam MP was nominated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and will lead the Indian delegation on the international platform.

The APA plays a crucial role in global politics and consists of 43 member countries from the Asian continent. The session will take place from February 18 to February 20, during which various critical discussions will be held among the participating nations.

The Indian delegation will take part in discussions on 28 key topics during the assembly.

Earlier, Birla announced the expansion of translation services to six additional languages — Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Urdu, and Sanskrit. The initiative aims to foster greater accessibility for Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public while reinforcing India's commitment to its diverse linguistic heritage.

He had also revealed that efforts are underway to introduce simultaneous translations in 16 more languages, subject to the availability of human resources.