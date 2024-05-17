The Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division has announced that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will close to tourists on May 31, 2024. This marks the official end of the 2023-24 tourist season at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Initially, it was communicated that the Elephant and Jeep Safaris within the park would be closed from May 1 and May 16, respectively, due to adverse weather conditions and difficult road conditions within the park, ensuring visitor safety. However, a recent update from the Divisional Forest Officer has extended the Jeep Safari operations until May 31, 2024, giving tourists more time to enjoy the park's stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.

While the Elephant Safari remains closed for the season, this extension of the Jeep Safari provides an additional opportunity for visitors to experience the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park before the seasonal closure.

Tourists are advised to take advantage of this extended period while adhering to safety guidelines and regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.