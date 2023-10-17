Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve under the jurisdiction of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division has decided to remain open every Wednesday afternoon for tourists.

Earlier, the Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division said, "In view of present road conditions due to inclement weather, the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in two ranges - Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori".

The order copy read, "The Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori will remain closed every Wednesday afternoon".



Also Read: Assam: Kaziranga National Park formally opened for tourists

However, in the interest of public service, the order has been temporarily withdrawn.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros, officially opened for the 2023-24 tourist season on Sunday in the presence of state forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The opening ceremonies were held for various activities including river tourism at the Bhomoraguri beat office, Kaziranga cycling from the Kohora Convention Centre, Jeep safari, and women-led environmental tourism at Mihimukh.

It is worth mentioning that the Kaziranga National Park remains closed from May to October due to warnings of Brahmaputra river floods.