Authorities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have begun using drones to monitor wildlife migrating towards the Karbi Hills, according to Arun Vignesh, the DFO and Deputy Director of Kaziranga. In addition, hand boats have been deployed to locate and rescue trapped or deceased animals.

Vignesh emphasized that measures are in place to ensure that animals seeking refuge in the Karbi Hills remain undisturbed. Although floodwaters are receding, concerns for Kaziranga's wildlife persist.

Currently, 59 forest camps remain submerged, distributed as follows:

-Agratoli forest range: 6 camps

-Kaziranga forest range: 20 camps

-Bagori forest range: 21 camps

-Burhapahar forest range: 5 camps

-Bokakhat forest range: 2 camps

-Nagaon wildlife division: 5 camps

Park authorities report that 92 wild animals, including three rhino calves, have died due to the floods, while 95 animals have been rescued. Footage captured on Friday by Pratidin Time showed a rhino calf being rescued from a pond in Baghmari village within the Bagori forest range. The 18-month-old calf, which appeared sick, was taken to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Panbari.

In a related development, the Superintendent of Police in Golaghat issued an advisory to ensure the safety of wildlife and regulate vehicle movement through Kaziranga National Park:

Commercial Trucks:

-Entry from Numaligarh Tiniali: 7 AM to 3 PM

-Entry from Panbari, Bokakhat, and Bagori Border: 8 AM to 4 PM at regulated speeds, piloted by police and forest staff

-No entry from 4 PM to 8 AM

Movement is allowed around the clock at regulated speeds, piloted by police and forest staff, with intervals every half hour