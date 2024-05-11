In its fifty years of existence, the Kaziranga National Park in Assam has received the maximum revenue this year.

In the 2023–24 tourism year, the park—famous for the one-horned rhino—saw an unprecedented amount of visitors.

In the current tourism year, 3,27,493 tourists visited Kaziranga, of which 13,919 were from abroad. The park administrators received ₹8.8 crore in revenue from tourists.

Arun Vignesh, the Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park, stated that the park's popularity was boosted by visits by the King of Bhutan, two Presidents, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a dramatic incident, a suspected poacher was allegedly shot dead by forest rangers of Kaziranga National Park on May 11 morning.

The encounter occurred at Agratali, a region nestled within the sprawling expanse of Kaziranga National Park.

Reports indicate that the poacher was neutralised near a forest camp situated within the Rangamataria range, along the park's eastern periphery.

Details of the confrontation reveal that the poacher succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the exchange of fire with vigilant forest staff deployed to safeguard the park's biodiversity.

In a display of unwavering resolve, park rangers bravely confronted the poacher, ultimately prevailing in the face of danger.