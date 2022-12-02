As the tourism season peaks in Assam , Kaziranga National Park received 27,393 tourists in the month of October and 40,470 tourists in the month of November.

Altogether, the two months included 67,863 tourists visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site including 1340 foreign tourists.

It is to be noted that the Kaziranga National Park was opened for tourists on October 2.

Notably, the park has witnessed a massive rise in both domestic and foreign tourists after the gap in COVID-19 inducted protocols.

Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, the forest divisional officer of the park, told the media that a total of 67,863 tourists, including 1340 foreign tourists, visited the Kaziranga National Park in the month of October and November.

Meanwhile, elephant safaris for tourists have been started and are currently operating in three shifts.

Earlier on November 1, 2022, tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park (KNP) this year are enamored by the rare sight of wild animals freely moving around the green cusp of mother nature as nature lovers are leaving no stone unturned to capture these rare moments.

The Kaziranga National Park which opened for tourists on October 2 this year, has caught the attention of tourists where one wild animal after the other has been making a rare appearance, unperturbed by the presence of humans near their proximity.

Recently, A rare sight of a Porcupine wandering in search of food in Kaziranga National Park was captured on camera. The creature's gestures look to be a dancing move in the video. The video was clicked by a tourist guide and soon went viral once it was released on social media.