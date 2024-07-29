In a significant recognition of their exemplary efforts, four frontline staff members from Kaziranga National Park were among 17 individuals honored with awards for their outstanding contributions on International Tiger Day. The event, organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, saw Union Minister Bhupender Yadav presenting the accolades.

The honored recipients from Kaziranga included Assam Forest Protection Force constables Gagan Kakati and Debajit Doley from the Bokakhat Range, along with constable Sunil Hazarika and boatman Mintu Das from the Agoratoli Range. These individuals were commended for their quick and decisive action on May 11, which thwarted a rhino poaching attempt and led to the recovery of weapons from the perpetrators. This incident highlighted Kaziranga's stringent anti-poaching stance and commitment to protecting its diverse wildlife.

In the lead-up to International Tiger Day, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve hosted a series of awareness activities on July 28 and 29. These included a tribute to Mahir Patir Miri, the first Assamese Assistant Conservator of Forests in the Imperial Forest Service, whose efforts were instrumental in the establishment of Kaziranga National Park.

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Community engagement activities also played a central role in the celebrations. A street play on tiger conservation was performed at Bagori to educate and involve the local community. Additionally, a drawing and art competition was held for children at Burapahar to foster wildlife conservation awareness. An awareness meeting was conducted at Bokakhat Tea Estate, Lotabari Ahom Gaon LP School, addressing various conservation issues.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to NSS student volunteers from JDSG College, Kaziranga Government Model College, Koliabor College, and CNB College, Bokakhat, for their support in flood awareness duties in animal corridor areas. A talk and awareness program at Nowgong Girls College furthered the message of wildlife conservation.

To extend the reach of their conservation message, another street play was performed at Lahorijan, Bishwanath, and an awareness meeting was held at Adhabeti, emphasizing the importance of protecting wildlife. These initiatives underscored Kaziranga's comprehensive approach to conservation, combining immediate protective actions with long-term community education and involvement.