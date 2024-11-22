The Kaziranga National Park (KNP), home to the world's largest one-horned rhinoceros population and which has practically maintained its pristine natural beauty for over half a century, will be the showpiece of the latest edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) slated to be held in Assam from November 26 to November 29.

The chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to attend the mega annual event that will also showcase the "gastronomical diversity" of the eight states or "Astalakshmi" that form the northeastern region, a senior official in the tourism ministry said on Friday.

Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Tourism, told reporters at a pre-event briefing that India's emphasis on green and sustainable tourism will be "amplified" at the 12th edition of the ITM as was done during last year's G20 Summit under India's presidency.



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