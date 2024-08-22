Anil Agarwal Foundation's animal welfare initiative, TACO, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve on August 22. The agreement includes the construction of a surveillance centre and dwelling units for frontline workers involved in the park’s conservation efforts.

As part of TACO’s wildlife conservation project ‘Mission Vanraksha’, the collaboration aims to strengthen the protection of the park’s wildlife especially endangered species such as the greater one-horned rhinos, Asiatic elephants and Bengal tigers.

The MoU outlines a grant of Rs 6 crores to be utilised over a period of three years for this collaboration.

Minister of Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs and Welfare of Minorities, Government of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary, emphasised the state's commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

The MoU was signed between Ritu Jhingon, President, Anil Agarwal Foundation and Dr Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. Also present at the ceremony was Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd who anchors the TACO project.

Speaking at the occasion, Patowary expressed his support for the initiative, stating, "Kaziranga National Park is not just a treasure of Assam but of the entire world. We are committing to support TACO’s initiative ‘Mission Vanraksha’ where they will provide surveillance centre to maintain a zero poaching zone and to promote conservation and sustainability in our state. The establishment of dwelling units for forest frontline workers is a critical component of this initiative, ensuring that those who protect our heritage are well-supported. The well-being of the frontline workers will help them maintain Kaziranga’s unparalleled beauty and biodiversity.”

The grant to build the surveillance centre and dwelling units for the forest guards and staff marks a pivotal step towards enhancing conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park and will aid in the surveillance and protection of the park's wildlife population, including rhinos and elephants. The structure set up shall be undertaken in consonance with due compliances under forest, wildlife and environmental laws and regulations, among others.