The Kaziranga National Park issued a notification on January 27 that it will open for tourists on February 4.

The notice was issued by the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park, saying the national park will open for tourists on February 4.

Citing management difficulties, the park authorities, however, announced that Jeep Safari under Central Range, Kaziranga and Western Range, as well as Bagori safari for tourists will be closed on February 1.

“It is for the general information of all concerned that the notification regarding park closure dated 18.01.2023 hereby stands cancelled and the park will remain open for tourists on 4th February 2023,” the DFO was quoted as saying in a notification.

“In view of management exigencies, the Jeep Safari under Central Range, Kaziranga and Western Range, Bagori shall be closed for tourists on 1st February 2023,” the notification said further.”However, the Jeep Safari in Burapahar and Agoratoli Range and the Elephant Safari will remain opened for tourists as usual,” it added.

The elephant safari will, however, remain available for tourists as usual, the park authorities informed further.

Earlier on April, 2022, Elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) for tourists was shut down from May 1, 2022, an official notification stated.

It however stated that the jeep safari would continue till May 15, 2022, subject to the condition of tourist road depending on the onset of monsoon/intensity of rainfall.

“Elephant Safari for visitors in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) shall remain closed with effect from May 1, 2022, for the tourist season 2021-2022. The jeep safari will continue till May 15, 2022, subject to the condition of tourist road depending on the onset of monsoon/intensity of rainfall,” the statement said.

This has been stated in a general notice issued by the divisional forest officer (DFO), Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat, the statement added.