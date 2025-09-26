Assam: Kaziranga's Bagori Range opens for tourists ahead of puja celebrations

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reopened its Bagori Range for visitors on September 26, marking the beginning of the tourist season just ahead of Durga Puja.

The limited circuit was formally opened in the presence of MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Mrinal Saikia, and Field Director Dr Sonali Ghosh, along with senior officials, including the PCCF Chief Wildlife Warden and Golaghat Deputy Commissioner.

Before the event, attendees paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore.

Field Director Dr Ghosh said the decision to open Bagori first was taken as road clearance in the range had been completed. “We are planning to open the other ranges for tourists soon. We hope that we will be able to open the Kohora Range by October. Last year, we recorded over 5 lakh tourists’ footfall here,” she added.

MLA Mrinal Saikia welcomed the move, saying, “Today, the Bagori Range has been opened for tourists, and gradually, other ranges will also be opened. We hope that this year more tourists will come to Kaziranga.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced that the Kohora (Central) Range is expected to open in the second week of October, while the popular elephant safari will resume from November 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the state DGP to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.