Dipankar Barman, the alleged mastermind behind the notorious DB stock financial scam, was brought to Guwahati from Goa on Tuesday, October 29 under tightened security arrangements.

His return marks a pivotal point in the investigation, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to expose the intricate workings of the case that has garnered widespread public scrutiny.

Barman landed at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport aboard Indigo flight 6E6882, where police presence was notably increased to ensure the secure transfer of the high-profile detainee. Upon arrival, he was immediately escorted to the Panbazar Police Station, where a detailed interrogation will commence to uncover the depth of his alleged involvement in the large-scale trading fraud.

Barman's capture came after an intensive manhunt led by ACP Amit Mahato, IPS, of Guwahati’s Pan Bazar division, which culminated in his detention in Goa on Sunday. His repatriation to Guwahati represents a crucial stride in unraveling the layers of the scandal, offering investigators a chance to piece together the complex network underpinning the alleged trading scheme and its impact on investors.

Also read: Assam Police arrest Dipankar Barman of DB stock scam in Goa