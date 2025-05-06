Dr Mrigen Saikia, a key accused in the high-profile Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, passed away this morning, May 6 following a cardiac arrest.



Saikia had played a key role during the probe by providing explosive revelations before the Judicial Commission headed by retired Justice Biplab Sharma.



His testimony had brought to light the alleged misdeeds and irregularities orchestrated by former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul, leading to widespread shock and uproar across the state.



His statements had earlier formed the basis for several leads in the investigation, resulting in key arrests and exposure of deep-rooted corruption within the commission.

As news of his death spreads, political circles and public forums are once again abuzz with demands for a re-examination of the case, especially in light of the sensitive information Saikia had revealed during the judicial inquiry.