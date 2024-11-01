The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of Assam has given the go-ahead for the Gaon Panchayat level competitions under Khel Maharan 2.0, set to take place across Cachar, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, and Nagaon districts from November 16 to November 21, 2024. These competitions, organized by Assam's Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, aim to foster sportsmanship and youth engagement while strictly adhering to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines.

The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer specified that the events must proceed without the involvement of any political functionaries to maintain a fair, impartial atmosphere in alignment with MCC policies. This framework ensures that Khel Maharan 2.0 remains purely focused on athletic spirit and community involvement, without political influence.

The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare’s official announcement urges communities to “stay tuned for updates” as excitement builds for the competition, which is set to bring local talent to the forefront. The #KhelMaharan2 hashtag has gained traction across social media, rallying enthusiasm as districts prepare to compete and bring their best to the field.

Aiming to celebrate sports at a grassroots level, Khel Maharan 2.0 promotes physical activity and camaraderie, offering young athletes from each Gaon Panchayat the opportunity to showcase their abilities. The Sports and Youth Welfare Department has emphasized that these events align with Assam's broader objectives to foster a healthier, more engaged young population.

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