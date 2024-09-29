Assam government's Department of Sports & Youth Welfare on September 29 announced the commencement of Khel Maharan 2.0, slated to begin on November 13, 2024. Following the resounding success of last year’s event, this year’s edition promises to be even more inclusive and expansive, reaching deeper into the grassroots to provide a competitive platform for all.

Registration for Khel Maharan 2.0 opens on September 30, 2024, and can be completed through the Khel Maharan app, available on Google Play.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the importance of this event in fostering sportsmanship and unity among the youth of Assam. “Khel Maharan 2.0 is not just a sports event; it’s a celebration of our community’s spirit and talent,” he stated.

This year’s event will feature a variety of sports disciplines, including:

Athletics: 100m, 200m, 400m races, and long jump

- Football

- Kabaddi

- Volleyball

- Dodan

- Chess

- Swimming

- Road Cycling with Traditional Cycles

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