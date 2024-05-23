The In-Charge (IC) of Khelmati Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has been suspended following the unexplained death of a detainee in police custody. This information was shared by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday, May 23.

In a post on platform ‘X’, DGP GP Singh announced that IC Dipankar Changmai and an on-duty sentry at the time of the incident have both been suspended. The DGP also revealed that an independent inquiry has been initiated by the Additional SP of Biswanath, ensuring that all necessary legal provisions are being observed.

“Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with the on-duty sentry at the time of the incident. 2. An independent enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed. 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately,” read the post by GP Singh.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, involved the death of 42-year-old detainee Arsabh Ali. Ali, who was detained in connection with a stolen mobile phone, reportedly fell ill and collapsed within the police station premises, leading to his death. This event has sparked widespread outrage among the local community.



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