The auspicious commencement of the play Kholang Burhi, based on the folk culture of the Thengal Kachari, which is also the first theatrical presentation by one of Assam's leading cultural institutions, Mejangkori Meghmallar, takes place today at the New Art Player's meeting house in Guwahati Club.

The renowned film actress Mridula Barua inaugurates the event with lighting the lamp. The event is attended by Dr. Alekhya Barua, Vice Chairman of the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation, theatre artist Satyabrata Barua, actor Amitabh Rajkhowa, and several other distinguished individuals. Founder of PR agency Seven Sense Communications, Subhankar Banerjee will be looking after the publicity of the play.

The play, based on the cultural heritage of the Thengal Kachari community is scripted by Binoy Saikia and planned and directed by Simanta Phukan. The overall planning and management are handled by Manasi Dutta.

On June 29, the play 'Kholang Burhi' will be staged at the Sri Sri Madhavdev Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. Chumpi Kachari will play the title role in the play.

Other important characters in the play will be portrayed by actors including Dr. Alekhya Barua, Mala Goswami, Parag Baruah, Prayash Phukan, Ananya Saikia, Sudipta Sharma Bharali, Chumki Kachari, and Ashramika.