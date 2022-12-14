Expressing his displeasure over the corruption of officers BJP MLA from Khumtai on December 13 had put bribe in the pocket of a Agriculture officer Genuine farmers do not get Govt benefits because of corrupt officials of Assam's Agriculture dept., Khumtai MLA.

In a video shared on social media , the BJP MLA was seen scolding the agriculture officer for delaying the paperwork’s of a teacher. However, the officer denied any allegations against him and said that he is performing his job decently.

Speaking to reporters Mrinal Saikia said that he gave the money to the officer to teach him a lesson and set an example as to how shameful is it to take bribe from people . He said that he has been receiving many complaints from the farmers that corrupt practices are taking place in the agriculture department office premises.

“The teacher came to me and said the he needs the signature of the agriculture officer to complete his documentation on PM Kisan Scheme but the officer kept on asking for money from him and denied signature.”, Mrinal Saikia said.



“I suggest government should see if the official work can be done without these people. If office works are done properly we do not need such corrupt people in the department”., Saikia added.



“Farmers come to me complaining that they do not receive the government allotted items meant for them after repeatedly visiting the agriculture office. This is insane and unfortunate. There are even ‘Dalals’ who are actively working in this department. I have been receiving complaints from the farmers continuously and this is why I had personally had to visit the agriculture office.” Saikia further added.