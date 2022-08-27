A horrific incident occurred at Assam’s Barpeta Satra Nagari where an e-rickshaw driver tried to abduct a girl from the heart of the town.

The accused has been identified as Hasen Ali of Bhatkuchi.

The victim is a student of MC college who was returning home on an E-rickshaw from the college after completion of the class.

The girl told the e-rickshaw driver to take her to Patbaushi village, where she resides.

The driver instead took her towards Kayakuchi, which is completely in opposite direction to her residence.

So, the girl on the way started crying which was noticed by the locals.

The e-rickshaw was then immediately stopped by the locals who rescued the girl with the help of the Police. And the girl was rescued.

Earlier in March, the police arrested a youth from the Noonmati area of Guwahati in Assam for kidnapping a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Ramen Bodo, a resident of the Gopal Nagar area in Guwahati.