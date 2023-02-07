Guwahati Police on February 7 arrested 5 people in connection to kidnapping case which took place on February 1. The arrested persons have been identified as Rupam Das, Rajen Kaimal,Azaharr Choudhury, Haren Das and Gautam Das.

According to reports a youth from Guwahati identified as Ankur Surana was invited to a party by his friends on February 1 and was later kidnapped.

When the parents of the victim lodged a missing complaint at Bharalumukh Police station on February 2 , his sister received an internet call demanding a ransom.

The kidnappers sent a QR code linked to a digital wallet and demanded a ransom of 104 Bitcoins to the wallet which was valued at estimated rate of Rs 19 crore.

Soon police started their investigation and following up with their leads, Guwahati police found Ankur Surana from Amsing Tea Estate on the outskirts of Guwahati city. He was tied up and had several injuries on his body when he was rescued.

Police said that the victim was invited to a party in the PRP Valley in Amsing when he was abducted. Police furher said a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

Earlier on January 5, a minor girl from Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam, who was allegedly kidnapped, was rescued by the police from Bongaigaon district.

The 17-year-old girl was rescued by the police from a Char area in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

A missing complaint was filed by the father of the ‘kidnapped’ girl at the Duliajan police station in Assam on January 1.

The person who allegedly kidnaped the minor girl was identified as Jahidul Ali, a local hawker, hailing from Barpeta district of Assam.