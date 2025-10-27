Assam: Kidnapping bid foiled, abducted man rescued in Guwahati, police seize Veer Lachit Sena documents

Dispur Police rescued a man abducted from outside Pratikshya Hospital in Borbari, Guwahati, late on Sunday, October 26 night and arrested eight individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded around 9:30 pm when one Ershad Khan, a resident of Goalpara, alerted authorities that his friend, Rahul Mishra, had been forcibly taken away by a group of 10–15 unidentified individuals. The abductors reportedly demanded a ransom amounting to ₹15–20 lakh for Mishra’s release.

Acting promptly, a team from Dispur Police Station launched a search operation and managed to track down the suspects to Tribeni Path. The victim was found confined inside two vehicles — bearing registration numbers AS01 EM 0718 and AS23 Q 3566. Police apprehended six of the kidnappers on the spot, while two others were nabbed later during extended night operations.

Items Seized During the Operation

During the search, police recovered several items suggesting the group’s possible involvement in extortion activities. The seized materials included:

Two baseball bats

One hockey stick

One double-edged knife

Two pepper spray bottles

Six mobile phones

One unidentified artificial object (currently under investigation)

Five “financial assistance” applications allegedly signed by Bikash Asom of Veer Lachit Sena, Assam

One receipt book purportedly used for collecting money under the organization’s name

Two identity cards belonging to Biraj Ballav Kalita of Veer Lachit Sena

One organizational logo of Veer Lachit Sena

Police sources revealed that these items point toward the existence of a possible extortion racket operating under the guise of an organization.

Arrested Individuals

The eight suspects have been identified as:

Biswajit Doley

Injamul Huque

Rohan Ali

Mohan Borah

Nitu Ahmed

Chinmay Dev

Riyaj Ahmed

Biraj Ballav Kalita

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings under multiple sections of law, including kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation, and unlawful activities. Police said further investigation is underway to trace other individuals involved and to examine the alleged links with Veer Lachit Sena.