The kin of the three deceased Hmar militants, who were allegedly killed by the Assam police on July 17, have requested a thorough investigation for the sake of justice. They stated that the statement given by the Cachar SP does not add up, as the deceased trio were law-abiding citizens with no criminal backgrounds.

The victims, identified as Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshua Lalrinsang, were reportedly apprehended by police while traveling in an autorickshaw and later taken to an undisclosed location with their hands bound.

In a letter to the officer in charge of the Lakhipur Police Station in Cachar district, the parents of the victims informed that, based on the statement given by the Cachar SP, on July 17 morning, the Assam Police conducted a special operation at around Bhuban Hills, Cachar District, where three injured militants wearing kevlar and helmet were apprehended after the cross fire. Later, they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at SMCH Cachar, Assam.

The kin informed that they belong to the Hmar Tribe which is a recognised Scheduled Tribe under the Constitution of India.

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Furthermore, the letter stated that a short video footage covered by an unknown personnel from the police department recorded how Lalbiekkung Hmar, Joshua Hmar and Lallungawi Hmar were apprehended from the auto rickshaw without kevlar and helmet and were also unarmed.

They added, "Another video footage covered how they were taken to an unknown forested area with their hands tied behind viciously. Then, the photograph of their lifeless bodies was seen at SMCH Cachar Morgue and was circulated on different social media handles. It seems that they were forced to wear the Kelvar (enclosed a pen-drive containing the video footage along with the photograph for reference)."

According to the parents of the three deceased, they found about the incident after their relatives and well-wishers showed them the viral photograph on social media on July 18, at about 8 am.

"We humbly pray to you to kindly register an FIR, investigate the matter, and punish the perpetrators as per the prevailing provisions of the laws of our country. For this act of kindness, we shall always remain thankful to you and obliged," the letter concluded.