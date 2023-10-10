Jeevan Singha, Chairman of the Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO), is poised to make a return to the mainstream political landscape. The much-anticipated bilateral peace talks between the Government of India and the Kamtapur Liberation Organization are on the brink of completion.

Mediator Dilip Narayan Deb, who played a crucial role in facilitating this historic peace process, confirmed that Jeevan Singha is currently in Assam. The face-to-face meeting between the government representatives and KLO leadership is scheduled to take place on October 12 at the Lakhiram Barua Sadan in Guwahati.

Dilip Narayan Deb, who has been instrumental in bringing Jeevan Singha from Myanmar to Assam, expressed optimism about the talks. This development follows the January 2023 surrender of Jiban Singha Koch, the former KLO Chairman, and nine of his armed associates as they entered India from their hideout in Myanmar. They surrendered before the Assam Rifles, with Dilip Narayan Deb serving as a mediator.

In January 2023, Jiban Singha Koch had announced that the bilateral discussions between the Government of India and KLO regarding the rights and welfare of the people of Koch-Kamtapur had reached an advanced stage. These talks were being mediated by the Chief Minister of Assam, highlighting the commitment to finding a peaceful resolution.

However, tensions had flared earlier in September 2023 when Jeevan Singha accused the Government of India of betraying the people of Kamtapur. In a video message to the media, Singha urged the people of Kamtapur to protest against the perceived injustice and reclaim their rights.

"The Government of India has cheated and humiliated the people of Kamtapur. I urge the people of Kamtapur to protest against this injustice and take away their rights," Singha stated in the video, addressing various issues concerning the Kamtapur region and its people.

Singha criticized the government, alleging that it had failed to fulfill its promises to the Kamtapuri people, leading to growing disillusionment and dissatisfaction within the region. He also highlighted the need for the recognition and preservation of the Kamtapuri language, which he described as an integral part of Kamtapuri identity.

Referring to the historic Merger Agreement signed on August 28, 1949, between the state of India and the independent Greater Behar State, Singha lamented that the Kamtapur region has not received the recognition it deserves to date.

"In independent India, if Punjabis and Gujaratis have got their identity, the people of Kamtapur have not yet received that recognition," he asserted.