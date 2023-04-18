The chairman of pro-scribed militant outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) Jiban Singha Koch on April 16 expelled two of its senior members for their alleged involvement in anti-organisation activities.

In a press statement released by the KLO mentions that two of its senior members, namely Bijoy Koch (alias of Biswajit Roy) and Jun Koch (alias of Joy Prakash Barman) have been dismissed and expelled from the organisation for their actions.

The press release signed by KLO chairman Jiban Singha Koch states, "They have taken actions that are against the very foundation and the principles of the Organisation as well as have performed undisciplinary acts that go against the benefits of the Kamatapuri people".

"They have collaborated with other Organisational idealist powers that seek to divide the Kamatapuri people and create differences within the Community to hamper the unified progress and development of Kamatapur and Koch– Kamatapuri people", concludes the statement.

it is important to note that Jiban Singha Koch, Chairman of Kamatapur Liberation Organisation entered into peace talks and cease fire with the Indian Government to enter into negotiation and peace talks demanding for a separate state of Kamatapur.

"We have entered into an era of peaceful talks for fulfilling the long standing demands of the Koch–Kamatapuri people for their overall development and their progress in the Indian subcontinent and at the Global Stage by keeping in view the wishes of the Government where they informed us of the desire to enter into peaceful talks through a letter dated 03/01/2023", stated Jiban Koch via a press release.