Armed militant outfit, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation’s Commander-in-Chief, Jeevan Singha was brought to Guwahati from Delhi in a special army aircraft on January 21. Currently the KLO chief has been kept at a BSF camp near Guwahati.

However, top five KLO leaders including the organisation’s foreign secretary are still in Delhi to discuss the framework of their demands with the Home Department and Central Intelligence Agency.

Jeevan Singha is under the strict supervision of the doctors who is monitoring his health.

It needs mention here that an arrest warrant is still hanging at house no 102, North Haldibari in Alipurduar district, the erstwhile residence of KLO leader Tushar Das alias Jeevan Singha.

After his education, Singha joined Kamtapur People's Party (KPP) in 1989 and later in 1991 Singha left his home for Nenching Naga-Basti in Mayanmar, where he joined NSCN-K and ULFA. After staying with the groups and moving around for almost 1 month, the KLO leader returned back to West Bengal.

The Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) chief Jeevan Singha surrendered on Tuesday, January 17 in the Nayabasti area near the Myanmar border in the Mon district of Nagaland along with some of his followers.

The villagers of Singha's native place were last seen assembling together in this house amidst the security cordon of the Bengal police in 2014, when Singha's wife Bharati Das died in Nepal and the Bengal administration handed over the dead body to their house in North Haldibari, Alipurduar after a post-mortem examination.

Earlier on January 18, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed matters related to KLO. Jeevan Singha Koch and nine-member of his group surrendered before security forces in the Longwa region in Mon district.

Some senior members of KLO have surrendered in the past. In 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the organisation, and his wife surrendered before the police in Kolkata.

After their surrender, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the outfit to join the peace talks with the government.

Largely active in Western Assam and northern Bengal, the KLO has been demanding a separate Kamatapur state.

Jeevan Singha Koch formed the group in 1995, three years after he graduated from Siliguri College.

After the formation of the group, they started demanding a separate state with parts of Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts, as well as stretches of Assam

Also read : KLO chief Jibon Singha who is ready for peace talks, an arrest warrant still hanging at his house No 102 in Alipurduar