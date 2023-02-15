The chief of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation informed that peace talks between the central government and KLO will soon be held on the issue of Kamtapur.

"The preparations for the peace talks have progressed," KLO chairman Jeevan Singh Koch disclosed through a press statement.

on February 15, on the directive of Jeevan Singh Koch, a statement to the media was addressed by Biswajit Rai, general secretary of the Koch-Rajbangshi Jatiya Parishad and one of the members of the peace talks of the Central Government and KLO, at the auditorium of Bhetagaon Burhi Thakurani Thana in Bijni, Chirang.

In the release, the KLO chief stated, "I am informed that some people are spreading rumours about my safety and well-being among my supporters. I am pained at this development since it may derail our peace process."

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Further, Jeevan Singh Koch informed that after his earlier press release dated January 11, 2023, he along with some of his supporters entered India. The Government has been very cordial and has been taking good care of him ever since his return to India.

Citing his objective to come to Assam, the KLO chief said, "The objective of my coming to India is to start a peace talk with the Government of India to find a solution to the political issue of Koch Kamtapur people."

"The Government of India and Kamatapur Liberation Organisation has made progress and an amicable solution will be found to all the issues, however complex, all will be resolved through the talks," he added.

Further, he appeals to all classes of people of Koch-Kamatapur including various nationalistic organisations to extend all-around cooperation and constructive suggestions amidst the ongoing discussion and wish for a fruitful and positive outcome.