Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) commander in Chief Jeevan Singha along with a 9-member armed cadre has entered India from Myanmar, as per sources. The armed cadres are reported to be carrying 3 assault rifles with them.

Sources state that the group is currently camping at an undisclosed location near India and Myanmar border. It is suspected that the militant group is camping at Langwa under Mon district of Nagaland.



It needs mention here, the rebel group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation( KLO ) a banned militant group active in western Assam and northern Bengal demanding separate Kamatapur state has expressed interest in peace talks with the government.

In a message sent via email, the organization informed that KLO's ongoing peace talks with the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Home Minister are almost complete. The letter further stated that no domestic and foreign conspirator can create hurdles in this peace process.

Wishing new year to the people, Deputy Chief of the KLO, Surya Koch, urged people to extend their support in their peace process and said that the 29-year-old issue will soon be resolved.

Earlier in August 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), surrendered before police in Calcutta. Apart from KLO general secretary Koch, his wife Jugli also surrendered. He handed over his AK-47 to director general of police Manoj Malaviya at Bhabani Bhaban, the state headquarters of the force.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



Also read : Assam: Kamtapur Liberation Organisation expresses interest in peace talks