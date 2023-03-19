The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO-KN) faction has targeted small businesses in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area of Assam, demanding Rs. 5 lakh each from more than a dozen small business owners in Kachugaon and adjoining areas. The outfit has set a deadline of ten days for the payment of the demanded amount, causing panic among the business community.

According to sources, the victims have received demands for money via SMS and a mobile number (+8801877402663) from outside the country of Bangladesh. The victims have already approached the police in Gurufela, informing them of the incident and demanding their safety.

The KLO (KN) has become a new organisation by dividing the KLO, and this is not the first time the outfit has made such demands. The demand for money has created an atmosphere of fear and panic in the BTR area, despite the state and BTR governments' claims of lasting peace in the region.

The police have assured the businesses of their safety and have promised to take swift action against those responsible for such criminal activities. Business owners in the region are hoping for a quick resolution to the issue so that they can operate without fear and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Several business owners in the region have expressed their concerns over the matter. One of them, Rajesh Gupta, said, "This demand for money has come as a shock to us. We are small business owners and do not have that kind of money. We are afraid that if we do not pay, something untoward might happen to us or our businesses. We urge the authorities to take swift action against those responsible for this."

Despite the governments' claims of lasting peace in the region, incidents like these indicate that there are still areas in the BTR that are creating an atmosphere of fear and panic by demanding money and threatening to kill innocent people. This has prompted many businesses to question the effectiveness of the government's policies in ensuring their safety and security.

The BTR administration has assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the business community. However, business owners in the region are still concerned about the situation and hope that the government will take immediate action to put an end to such criminal activities.

The demand for money by KLO (KN) in the BTR area has caused panic among small business owners. The police have assured them of their safety and promised to take swift action against those responsible for such criminal activities. The business community hopes that the government will take immediate action to put an end to such incidents and ensure their safety and security in the region.