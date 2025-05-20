Pengeri police on Monday, May 19 apprehended Umananda Mudoi Moran, the Central Organising Secretary of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), in connection with an alleged extortion attempt.





Moran was intercepted and taken into custody while traveling from his residence to Dicham Satra. His arrest follows the emergence of an audio recording that recently went viral on social media, purportedly featuring him demanding Rs 20 lakh from Din Dayal Barma, the proprietor of a tea estate located in Talap under Tinsukia district.





According to police sources, the arrest was made based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by Barma. The case has sparked public and political interest after Digboi MLA Suren Phukan held a press conference and publicly released the controversial call recording, intensifying scrutiny over the matter.





Authorities have initiated an investigation to verify the authenticity of the call and to determine whether more individuals may be involved in the alleged extortion attempt.