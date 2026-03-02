Assam: KMSS, SMSS allege irregularities in MGNREGA plan at Athani Block, seek high-level inquiry

Allegations of corruption and procedural violations have emerged over the preparation of the 2025–26 MGNREGA Action Plan in Kajaikata Gaon Panchayat under Athani Development Block in Assam's Dhubri district.

The district units of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Students' Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner, demanding an immediate and impartial probe into the matter.

In their complaint, the organisations alleged that the action plan was not formulated through the mandatory Gram Sabha process, but was instead prepared by a handful of individuals without proper public consultation. They claimed that this violated democratic norms and transparency guidelines under MGNREGA.

The memorandum names Atawar Hussain, husband of Kajaikata Gaon Panchayat president Mansura Khatun, and Joynal Abedin, president of the panchayat, alleging that the plan was drafted to serve personal interests rather than the developmental needs of local villagers.

The groups also flagged alleged irregularities in Shagunmari Gaon Panchayat under the same Athani Development Block, raising concerns about possible fund misappropriation and the inclusion of “ghost” projects in the 2025–26 action plans.

Warning of intensified protests, KMSS and SMSS stated that if a transparent investigation is not launched and those responsible are not held accountable, they will initiate a district-wide democratic movement.

Calling MGNREGA a “lifeline for the rural poor,” a KMSS representative said the scheme must not be misused for private gain.

The District Commissioner’s office has received the memorandum, and further action is awaited.