Koch-Rajbanshi Students' Union (AKRASU) marked August 28 as Cheat Day, also known as Black Day, by flying black flags at various government offices and staging a robust protest in Golakganj, Dhubri.

The significance of the date traces back to August 28, 1949, when the last ruler of Coochbehar, Jagdwipendra Narayan Bhut Bahadur, signed a merger agreement with India. The agreement stipulated that Coochbehar should be granted a "go" status. However, the administration has since disregarded this stipulation, prompting AKRASU’s protest.

On Black Day, AKRASU members specifically targeted the revenue circle office in Golakganj, Dhubri. The union has used this day annually to voice their demands for recognition and justice, including tribalization and the formation of a new state, Kamatapur. They argue that the establishment of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in 2003 led to the unlawful inclusion of numerous Koch Rajbongshi villages, contrary to the original merger agreement.