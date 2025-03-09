The Undivided Goalpara District Senior Koch Rajbongshi Mancha organized a felicitation ceremony at Chilarai Academy, RK Mission Road, to honor Ranjit Kumar Roy, the newly elected Dhubri District BJP President.

The event was presided over by the Senior Koch Rajbanshi Mancha and witnessed the presence of prominent figures from Dhubri, including political representatives and key members of the Koch Rajbanshi community.

During the program, community leaders and well-wishers extended their congratulations to Roy, urging him to actively work toward the welfare and progress of the Koch Rajbanshi people. The Mancha also expressed appreciation towards the Assam Pradesh BJP leadership for entrusting a community member with this significant political role.

Speakers at the event highlighted the need for strong representation in political leadership, emphasizing their hope that Roy’s tenure would lead to constructive initiatives benefiting the community.

The event concluded with discussions among attendees, reinforcing the aspirations and unity of the Koch Rajbongshi community in Dhubri.