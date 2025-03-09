The Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilita Joutho Mancha, an umbrella body comprising 12 organizations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, held a crucial meeting at the Dispur Press Club on Saturday to discuss their longstanding demands related to identity, rights, and development. Following the deliberations, the Mancha submitted a special memorandum to Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, urging immediate government intervention.

One of the primary demands in the 15-point memorandum is the recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as a Scheduled Tribe (ST), a demand that has remained unfulfilled for years. The Mancha has also reiterated its call for the re-establishment of the historic Kamatapur state, asserting that it is integral to their heritage and self-governance. Additionally, they have demanded special recognition for the Koch-Rajbongshi language, ensuring its preservation and official status.

The memorandum also includes key cultural and infrastructural demands, such as:

Erecting a statue of the legendary Koch warrior Bir Chilarai in New Delhi

Formation of a ‘Chilarai Regiment’ to honor the community’s martial history

Allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Koch-Rajbongshi regions

Reconstruction of the historic Gohai Kamal Ali road

During the meeting, serious concerns were raised regarding mismanagement in development projects meant for the Koch-Rajbongshi community. The Mancha has demanded a high-level probe into financial irregularities and has specifically called for the removal of Pranab Narayan Dev, Chairman of the Koch-Rajbongshi Development Council, over alleged corruption.

Warning of intensified protests if their demands are not met, the Mancha has announced plans to gherao the homes of ministers and MLAs. Leaders have issued a clear warning that politicians should not exploit the Koch-Rajbongshi community for electoral gains in the upcoming state assembly elections. They have vowed to resist any leader attempting to use the community’s name for political advantage.

Among the significant demands, the Mancha has urged the central and state governments to hold a tripartite meeting by April 30, 2025, with all Koch-Rajbongshi organizations to address their concerns. Additionally, they have demanded the rehabilitation and mainstreaming of former members of the armed group KLO, who have given up militancy.

The Mancha has also called for:

Immediate establishment of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council, separate from the Sixth Schedule framework

Speedy elections for the Kamatapur Autonomous Council

Preservation of historical monuments, temples, and cultural landmarks

Introduction of the Koch-Rajbongshi language in primary education

Construction of Chilarai Bhavans and statues of Bir Chilarai in every district and sub-divisional headquarters of Assam

The organization has made it clear that if their demands are ignored, they will escalate their movement for identity and recognition in the days ahead.