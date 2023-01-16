Multiple party organisations of the Koch Rajbongshi community and the Kamtapur Autonomous Council boycotted singer Zubin Garg.



Garg opposed the idea of separate state of Kamtapur urging people not to support the idea.

Zubeen was performing at Namoni Assam Mohatsav in Goalpara and in between the performance while interacting with public he stated, “…Again separation, this divide and rule policy of whoever it is Congress or BJP I don't care. Again, they are set to divide Assam. You are born in Assam and now again you will have to make separate voter's card for Kamtapur state….”

Various organisations stated that the people of the community are in state of shock after Garg’s comments.



Chief executive of the Kamtapur Autonomous Council Gokul Barman said that Zubeen Garg will not be invited to the "Kamtapur Festival" to be celebrated at the initiative of Kamatpur Autonomous Council.



“The comments made by Zubeen Garg are his own opinion. It is unfortunate that Garg made those comments. We urge singers and artistes not to make such comment on such sensitive issues in future,” he further said.



The Kamtapur Festival is going to be held at Nakakiti in Bongaigaon district from February 5 to February 11, 2023 the laikhuta of which was set up today by Barman.



Kamtapur Autonomous Council President Hiteshwar Barman and other councilors were also present.

The demand for separate state of Kamtapur has recently been intensified in the state.

Recently, The All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AAKRASU) had staged a demonstration in demands for Kamtapur state and granting of tribal status to Koch Rajbongshis at Golokganj in Dhubri.

AAKRASU members coming from various parts of the state had staged protest against the government’s alleged inaction.

The union had stated that the BJP government at the centre and state has used the Koch Rajbongshis for election benefits.

The union had further stated that if the government doesn’t fulfill the long pending demands of the Koch Rajbongshis they will give a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections along with protests against the government.

Rebel group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation( KLO ) a banned militant group active in western Assam and northern Bengal demanding separate Kamtapur state had expressed interest in peace talks with the government.