Assam: Koch-Rajbongshi Students body demands ban on illegal hill mining, submits memorandum to Jayanta Malla Baruah

The Middle Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students Union on August 18 submitted a memorandum to Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah through Nagaon District Commissioner Debashis Sharma, demanding an immediate halt to alleged illegal hill mining activities in central Assam.

The organisation submitted a four-point memorandum urging the Assam government to stop illegal hill mining in the region and take steps to make central Assam free from the recurring threat of floods.

The students body alleged that illegal mining in the name of stone quarrying is being carried out in various hills of Karbi Anglong and Jagiroad by a person identified as R.S. Gandhi. The organisation demanded that the alleged mining activities be stopped immediately.

Madhya Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students Union secretary Ratul Kumar Rajbongshi said unchecked hill mining in Karbi Anglong could have serious environmental consequences and may also pose a threat to wildlife in Kaziranga National Park.

The organisation urged the state government to intervene and take necessary action against alleged illegal mining activities to protect the environment and surrounding areas.

The students’ body warned that if its demands are not addressed, it will launch a democratic movement in the coming days.