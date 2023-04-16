After a meeting between the District Collector, Bihu Managing Committee, Kamatapur Autonomous Council, and all the groups of All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRASU), it was announced that Zubeen Garg's cultural programme would be held peacefully in Bongaigaon. However, AKRASU imposed two conditions for the event to take place.

The first condition was that Zubeen on the stage of one Bihu must withdraw his controversial statement, and the second condition was that the Bihu governing body must felicitate Zubeen Garg with the Koch Rajbongshi gamosa.

Koch Rajbongshi people felt offended when Zubeen Garg earlier said that he did not support the Koch Rajbongsi separate state of demand of Kamtapur, and the district committee had banned him from allowing him to perform during Bihu.

However, AKRASU has now announced that there is no ban on Zubeen Garg, and he can come to their district and perform during Bihu. "But, he must withdraw his comment during his concert on stage, and he will be felicitated with Koch Rajbongshi gamosa. We do not believe in any violence and follow peace," said AKRASU.

Zubeen Garg had earlier opposed the idea of a separate state of Kamtapur during a performance at Namoni Assam Mohatsav in Goalpara on January 14. "Again separation, this divide and rule policy of whoever it is Congress or BJP I don't care. Again, they are set to divide Assam. You are born in Assam and now again you will have to make separate voter's card for Kamtapur state….” he had said.

Multiple party organizations of the Koch Rajbongshi community and the Kamtapur Autonomous Council had boycotted singer Zubin Garg.